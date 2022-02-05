R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce sales of $399.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.29. 831,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.