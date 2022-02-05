Radio Caca Hits Market Capitalization of $399.92 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.92 million and $30.91 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.11 or 0.07209887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.39 or 0.99682143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 190,959,198,254 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

