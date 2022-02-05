Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

