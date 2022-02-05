Raymond James Analysts Give Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) a C$52.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AP.UN. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.56.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.41. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$35.40 and a one year high of C$46.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

