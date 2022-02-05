Raymond James Analysts Give Opsens (CVE:OPS) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.39. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,800.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

