RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

REAL stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. RealReal has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RealReal by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 850,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

