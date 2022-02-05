ReapChain (REAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $39.82 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $39.82 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00112178 BTC.

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,686,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

