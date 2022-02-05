Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

RRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.