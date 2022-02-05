Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

RRR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

