Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.
RRR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.
