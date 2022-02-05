Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $46.00. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 3,572 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,799,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 452,567 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

