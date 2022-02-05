Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. began coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 17.20.

Get Redbox alerts:

NASDAQ RDBX opened at 2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.43. Redbox has a 12-month low of 2.00 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.