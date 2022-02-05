Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

