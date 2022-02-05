Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
