Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on March 1st

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

RGA opened at $111.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

