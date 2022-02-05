Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

NYSE:RGA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.79. 655,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

