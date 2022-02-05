Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.80.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.