Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

