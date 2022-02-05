Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.
Shares of NYSE:RFP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
