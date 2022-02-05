Reviewing Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 16.75% 1.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.22 $3.09 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million 1.81 $3.24 million $2.60 7.96

Quaint Oak Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

