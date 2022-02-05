Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) versus DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Financial Survey

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riskified and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 DLocal 0 5 4 0 2.44

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 211.09%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.78%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than DLocal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riskified and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 6.48 -$11.35 million N/A N/A DLocal $104.14 million 42.16 $28.18 million N/A N/A

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -66.74% -106.42% -27.97% DLocal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DLocal beats Riskified on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

