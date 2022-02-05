Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

RVSB stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 34.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

