Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 59.59 and last traded at 60.00. Approximately 89,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,005,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at 64.32.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 133.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 91.08.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

