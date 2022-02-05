Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $328.11.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

