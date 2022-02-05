Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.39 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

