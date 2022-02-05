Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after buying an additional 473,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

