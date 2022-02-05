Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,512 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

