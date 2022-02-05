Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,437 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,435 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.