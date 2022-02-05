Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,738,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,960 shares of company stock worth $96,254,454.

A number of analysts have commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

COIN stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

