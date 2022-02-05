Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,129,724 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RKH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

