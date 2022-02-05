Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.05

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.05 and traded as high as C$65.59. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$65.26, with a volume of 529,404 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

