Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $13,216,800.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $158.73 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average of $289.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,489,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.