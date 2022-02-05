Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $34.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.