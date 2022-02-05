Royal Bank of Canada Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.09.

TSE:OGC opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.25.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

