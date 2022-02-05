Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Trading Down 4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) dropped 4% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $75.12 and last traded at $76.22. Approximately 49,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,177,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

