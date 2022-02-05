Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

RUBY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.