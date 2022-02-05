Rublix Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,371.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Rublix has a total market cap of $869,261.23 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052055 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.72 or 0.07257263 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00054951 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.54 or 0.99850465 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053512 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix Coin Trading
