Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,900 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 202,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BYSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair lowered shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. BeyondSpring Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.