Saia, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saia in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.27.

SAIA opened at $283.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.63. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $186,244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.