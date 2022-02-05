salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 45,360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 231,790 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 837,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $204,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

CRM stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

