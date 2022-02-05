Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAND. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.