Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Sells $324,268.19 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

