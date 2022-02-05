Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.24, but opened at $27.09. Schneider National shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 5,472 shares.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

