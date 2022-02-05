Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 878,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,845. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

