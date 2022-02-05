Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE opened at $285.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $218.92 and a 12-month high of $294.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

