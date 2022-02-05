Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $232.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

