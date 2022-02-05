Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,298,633 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 81.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,298,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

