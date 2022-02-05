Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 28,912 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,912 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

CAT stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

