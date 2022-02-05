Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 300,475 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 111,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.