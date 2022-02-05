Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,395 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.