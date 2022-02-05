SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSKF opened at $19.01 on Friday. SCSK has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.
SCSK Company Profile
