Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SECYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

